Matty Lees signs new Saints deal

Matty Lees has signed a new contract with St Helens.

The prop, who was voted Super League’s young player of the year in 2020, won his first Super League Grand Final last year.

He has played 65 games for the club since his debut and was set to go on tour with Great Britain last year but a perforated bowel cut his season short.

He has been the subject of NRL interest but has now agreed to stay with the club until the end of 2022.

“I am made up,” he said.

“To be given the opportunity to stay here for another two years is great and I am really looking forward to what the future may hold.

“I want to thank everyone at the club, Eamonn [McManus], Mike Rush, Kristian [Woolf] for giving me the opportunity to stay here. My parents and partner have been a big help, especially given what happened with my injury last year and I want to thank them too for helping me through to this point.

“I am enjoying my time here and it was a no-brainer to stay. The club has been great with me, especially last year with my injury and I now want to re-pay them in the next two years.”