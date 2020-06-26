Melbourne put half-century on Warriors

New Zealand Warriors endured a second successive defeat after being out-classed by Melbourne.

After a mid-judged kick, Jerome Hughes and Cameron Munster linked up to find Paul Momirovski, on loan from Wests Tigers, in support on twelve minutes.

A Storm was then about to take place, with three tries in a ten minute spell. Suniasi Vunivalu had a simple finish after a mis-communication, Ryan Papenhuyzen darted over from close range and Momirovski strolled over for his second.

HT: Melbourne 22-0 Warriors

Patrick Herbert finished a move in the corner after some slick hands to claw back six points.

Melbourne dominated thereafter with four unanswered tries. Papenhuyzen crossed on the flank, Vunivalu scored twice, including an impressive in-goal take, to complete a hat-trick and Brandon Smith burrowed his way over with ease.

Josh Addo-Carr chased a spiralling kick and pounced without competition. Cameron Smith’s conversion brought up a half-century.

FT: Storm 50-6 Warriors

Storm: Papenhuyzen, Vunivalu, Olam, Momirovski, Addo-Carr, Munster, Hughes, J. Bromwich, C. Smith, Welch, Kaufusi, K. Bromwich, Finucane. Subs; B. Smith, Faasuamaleaui, Eisenhuth, Asofa-Solomona

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Herbert, Hiku, Beale, Maumalo, Nikorima, Green, Blair, Lawton, Faamausili, Murchie, Papali’i, Harris. Subs; Taunoa-Brown, Harris-Tavita, Paasi, Curran

Full match reports from this weekend’s NRL games will be available in Monday’s League Express