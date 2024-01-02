Mike Ford explains why Oldham voted for IMG’s plans and the League One club’s immediate plan of action

IMG’S provisional grading system was released over a week ago now and the debates still rage.

For League One club Oldham, they were given 7.39 points – meaning they would be categorised as a Grade C club and below the threshold of 7.5 for a Grade B.

Despite that lowly position of 25th out of 36 clubs, the Roughyeds were one of the clubs that voted for IMG’s plan to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league.

Now Ford has explained why.

“We are getting our heads around it. In the future there will be certain pillars where we can make certain inroads,” Ford told League Express.

“We voted for it because it was different because whatever has been done before – I wouldn’t say hadn’t worked – but if you look at my time in rugby union in the last 18 months they have lost four clubs and we have lost West Wales Raiders, London Skolars and potentially Newcastle.

“This IMG stuff is a different way to focus on not just the playing side and throwing money at it but laying good foundations at the club whether that’s from a business, facility or fanbase point of view.

“Surely then that is good for rugby league that clubs wouldn’t go bust. I’m sure we will lose a few but I don’t know how it will turn out.

“We honestly don’t know what will happen but we will put our 100% behind it and see where Oldham rugby is lacking and doing something about it.”

In terms of what Oldham can do immediately to make it to Grade B by the time the real grading comes in ahead of 2025, Ford has explained that the emphasis lies on the youth.

“The immediate one for me is the pathway and the kids, with that comes parents and then fans. You relate that to going back to the field, let kids in free and they come and buy a scarf, bobble hat etc. It will be connected to the town, kids have got heroes on the field.

“With us potentially thriving with spectator base, everything follows and then we can look at other things like a new scoreboard to get another 0.25 points.

“We are not getting away from the future and the present. We have got to celebrate the past as well like we have done with our name change.

“It is a huge task and it won’t happen overnight – it might not happen at all!”

