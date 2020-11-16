Mirfield Stags appoint Leon Pryce as new head coach

Mirfield Stags have appointed ex-Workington Town boss Leon Pryce as their new head coach.

Mirfield, who play in the Pennines League Division One, were previously coached by former Super League referee Richard Silverwood but confirmed he has demoted himself to assistant.

“Whilst demoting myself to assistant, I do enjoy coaching and I see it as a win-win for all concerned. The players learn, and I will learn from Leon, whilst also spending time growing the club off the field.”

Pryce has a staggering 500 games worth of experience, including stints with Catalans Dragons and Hull FC, and has lifted the Betfred Super League trophy on four separate occasions with Bradford Bulls and St Helens.

The half-back has featured in Super League’s Dream Team in 2008 and was given the Harry Sunderland award for his man of the match performance in the 2005 Super League Grand Final.

The 39-year-old coached Workington Town for a total of 40 games across the 2018 and 2019 Betfred League One seasons.

Pryce said: “From what I have seen and what Richard [Silverwood] has told about the club, it seems well run and was obviously successful last year, so I hope to build on what is in place already.”