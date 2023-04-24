New franchise rugby league competition created with Valencia, Bath, Bristol and Alicante as founding teams

THERE is a new franchise rugby league competition on the horizon.

The competition – which is named Franchise Rugby League – currently has four teams including Valencia Huracanes, who were in discussions with the RFL to enter League One before Covid-19 hit.

With the support of the Spanish Rugby League body, the Huracanes have been ‘granted’ a license for the new competition alongside Bath Rugby League, who have been competing at community level since their formation back in 2017.

Those two sides are set to go head-to-head in Valencia on September 16th 2023.

The third side to be awarded a license for the new competition are the Alicante Cruzados with the Bristol Sonics the fourth side.

The Cruzados and Sonics will be going up against each other on September 23rd 2023.

Based in Spain and the UK, it is set to be an interesting period of time to see if the Anglo-Spanish competition can get off the ground and then thrive.