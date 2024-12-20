New Hull FC signing Jordan Rapana compared to rugby league legend Mal Meninga

NEW Hull FC signing Jordan Rapana has been given one of the greatest compliments a rugby league could perhaps ever receive – being compared to rugby league legend Mal Meninga.

Meninga, who holds the record for the most appearances in the history of the Australian national team and the most points ever scored in State of Origin, is revered throughout all walks of rugby league life.

Well, Rapana’s former head coach at Canberra Raiders, Ricky Stuart, has commended the 35-year-old and likened him to Meninga in the way that he impacts players around him.

Stuart, in a feature with The Fan on Fox League, said about Rapana: “He’s just a guy you can’t not like. If there’s a shortcut to be taken he’ll take it but he’s one of the most competitive footballers I’ve coached. Once he gets over the line on game day he’s such a competitor.

“In a recent interview I explained the impact Mal Meninga had on players, Raps is very similar. He’s a loyal person and we’ll be friends for a long time after I finish coaching him.”

The 35-year-old made over 200 NRL appearances with 111 tries to show for his exploits having spent 11 years with the Raiders.

Rapana’s former teammate, Jamal Fogarty, also spoke about Rapana: “He’s just so unique, I don’t think there’s many words that could describe Jordy.

“For example if you were to come in on a morning with a bacon and egg burger, he’ll say, ‘hey bro’, come over and have a bite out of it straightaway and walk off.

“He’s probably the most loving and caring person and he’s definitely the biggest competitor on a football field that I’ve played with.

“His body is bashed at times but the stuff that he gets through as a winger and some of the tries that he scores and efforts.

“He comes last in conditioning but as soon as you play a game of football he’ll be the last person chasing someone down.”

