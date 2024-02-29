North Queensland Cowboys starlet Tomas Chester offered to Super League clubs

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS starlet Tomas Chester has been offered to Super League clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK, and that has allowed new signings such as Wakefield Trinity’s Isaiah Vagana make the move to the northern hemisphere a lot easier.

Now, 22-year-old Chester could be the next one to make the move, potentially following Newcastle Knights starlet Ryan Rivett, who, League Express revealed, was also being offered to Super League sides.

Aged 22, fullback Chester has played eight games for the Cowboys in the NRL since debuting for the club back in 2022, scoring three tries in the process, though most of his time has been spent playing for North Queensland’s feeder team, the Townsville Blackhawks.

However, the number of games he would have played in 2023 was drastically cut short when the livewire was ruled out for the rest of the season in May after suffering an ACL injury.

Of course, UK clubs would have to take that into consideration with recovery still ongoing for Chester, but the 22-year-old is still contracted to the Cowboys until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.