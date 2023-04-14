North Queensland Cowboys veteran reveals the Super League club he almost signed for as he hints at potential future move

THE likelihood of NRL players coming to Super League later in their career is something which has increased in recent years.

The likes of Chris McQueen, Paul Vaughan and Kevin Naiqama have all made their move to the UK after they hit their 30s – although Naiqama has, of course, been here before with St Helens.

One man who was linked with a move for the 2023 Super League season was North Queensland Cowboys veteran James Tamou.

Instead of joining Super League, Tamou instead signed for the Cowboys after being prepared to retire at one stage, too.

Now he has revealed just who he almost signed for in the UK and why he decided to stay in the NRL.

“I definitely was close to moving overseas, with Leigh, and was keeping an eye on them in the season of 2022,” Tamou told League Express.

“I always would’ve loved the opportunity to play over there as I’ve only heard good things from friends that have moved over there with their families.

“I also definitely thought about retirement last year as I thought that was it, until the Cowboys called with a 12-month deal.

“So I was actually prepared at the end of last season, but again, to get the chance to finish it and give me 12 more months to prepare for life after football was too good to turn down.

“Now things have been going great since returning to the Cowboys, I understand the position I’m in and how fortunate I am to be able to come back to where it all started to finish my career.”

At 34, Tamou also hasn’t ruled out a move to Super League for 2024 as he praised the northern hemisphere competition.

“I wouldn’t exactly rule it out in the future, but obviously the chance to play first grade every week with a young family was what I thought the best option for us at the time.

“I think the Super League competition is great, I keep up with it as much as I can.

“Every now and then catch a game in the mornings, but as I’ve gotten older and more mature, I’ve been a fan of everything rugby league, and the Super League is up there with the NRL.”