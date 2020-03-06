NRL Preview 2020: Brisbane Broncos

Last year, Brisbane had a very young side mixed with a few players with vast experience. But this year, those young players, such as Payne Haas and David Fifita, have represented their country and are now a year older and have some big-game experience, paving the way for the Broncos to push higher up the table.

The Broncos have plenty of players that are looking to prove a point. One of them is Darius Boyd who many believed didn’t live up to expectations last year but still could offer plenty to coach Anthony Seibold this year with his huge amount of experience. But, another player out to prove a point is Jack Bird who is yet to settle in at the Broncos after serious injuries stopped him achieving his potential straight after his move from Cronulla Sharks.

Brodie Croft has made the move north from Melbourne Storm to Brisbane to partner Anthony Milford in the halves adding yet another young name to Brisbane’s lineup.

But experienced stars such as Corey Oates, Milford, Boyd, Matt Lodge and Alex Glenn are sprinkled throughout the line up while players like Thomas Flegler and Joe Ofahengaue can make a big impact off the bench.

Andrew McCullough had an injury hit 2019 leaving Jake Turpin in charge of the hooking role before he moved into the halves but in 2020, Turpin will pose a challenge to McCullough’s position in the team in the front row.

Coach: Anthony Seibold

Anthony Seibold (above) is now entering his second season in charge of Brisbane Broncos.

Before 2019, he swapped his role with Wayne Bennett meaning the ex-England coach joined the Rabbitohs.

Seibold’s first season in charge ended in disappointment. The club did make the playoffs but were demolished by Parramatta Eels in the first round.

The coach’s post-playing career began in Wales with the South Wales Scorpions before he returned home to work under Craig Bellamy at Melbourne Storm.

Star Player: Payne Haas

Payne Haas (pictured, top) will be a star of Australian Rugby League for the next decade at least. Still only 20 years of age, Haas has already made his debut for the Kangaroos and is the Broncos’ key forward.

His ability to scatter defenders at such a young age is seriously impressive and there can be no doubt that he is Anthony Seibold’s main weapon heading into 2020.

The Broncos’ side has plenty of young talent in it with the likes of Kotoni Staggs and David Fifita but Haas is the pick of the bunch.

Rugby League World Predicts: 7th

First published in Rugby League World, Issue 467 (March 2020)