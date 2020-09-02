Oldham raid Dewsbury for second Rams prop

Oldham have completed the signing of Dewsbury prop Martyn Reilly.

As first revealed by League Express, Reilly will join the Roughyeds alongside Rams team-mate Luke Nelmes next season.

He has signed a one-year deal with the club and coach Matt Diskin said: “We couldn’t handle Nelmsie (Luke Nelmes) and Martyn, who both rolled us over down the middle.

“This is another very good signing. For a 24-year-old, Martyn is a very experienced Championship forward. He’s good with ball in hand, but he’s also rough and tough as well and you need that in your ‘middles’.

“We perhaps missed a little bit of that when we started off in the Championship earlier this year because we were behind everyone else time-wise when doing our recruiting.

“Martyn will bring a lot to our middle unit and his is a signing I’m very excited about.”