Ottawa Aces make French halfback their first ever signing

Ottawa Aces have named French halfback Louis Jouffret as the club’s first ever signing.

The 24-year-old joins the club from Featherstone and becomes Laurent Frayssinous’ first confirmed signing ahead of their arrival in League 1 next season.

Capped twice by France, Jouffret has spent the past couple of seasons playing in the Championship with Whitehaven, Batley and the Rovers.

“I am over the moon to be joining Ottawa Aces from next season,” he said.

“And obviously, as a French player, it means a lot to me to be the club’s first signing. I can’t wait to meet everyone at the club and all the fans in Ottawa.”

Frayssinous added: “I am delighted to have Louis on board with us, he is someone who I have known for a long time, and has worked hard the last few years to improve and establishes himself as a great halfback at this moment in time.

“I feel Louis is the sort of player with the right drive to make this project a success. He’s a great player to work with and very professional in every department. I am looking forward to presenting Louis to our new supporters in Ottawa.”