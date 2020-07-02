Ottawa Aces name Laurent Frayssinous as their inaugural head coach

Ottawa Aces have named Laurent Frayssinous as their inaugural head coach.

The Canadian outfit, who will enter League 1 next season, unveiled the Frenchman as the man to lead them into the UK competition.

“It’s a very exciting time for me and the club and the team,” Frayssinous said.

“I can’t wait to start. I will bring all of my experience to ensure Ottawa Aces will be successful. It’s a great challenge.”

Frayssinous has been without a coaching role since being dismissed by Super League side Catalans in 2017. He was in charge of the Dragons for over four seasons and guided them to three top-half finishes during his time with the club.

Ottawa, the capital of Canada, has a strong French-speaking population and it is hoped Frayssinous’ appointment will help forge a relationship with the people in the city.

The Aces are now in the process of recruiting a team and announcements are expected in due course.

Though they are expected to be the biggest spenders in League 1 next season, they are not believed to have as big a budget for their squad as Toronto did when they stormed to the league title in 2017.