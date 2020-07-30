Ottawa Aces recruitment to continue with London ace

Ottawa Aces’ recruitment is set to ramp up as they close in on the signing of London Broncos playmaker Matty Fozard.

TotalRL understands the Canadian club is close to finalising a deal for the 25-year-old in what will go down as something of a coup for the League 1-bound side.

Fozard was a regular in the Broncos’ Super League side last year, making 23 appearances and scoring three tries as they were relegated from the top flight by the narrowest of margins.

Equally adept at playing at hooker or halfback, the Widnes-born talent had impressed for Sheffield Eagles in the three seasons previous before making the step up to Super League.

He will add plenty of quality to Laurent Frayssinous’ side, which currently has just one confirmed signing after French halfback Louis Jouffret was unveiled on Wednesday.