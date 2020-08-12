Ottawa announce capture of Widnes forward

Ottawa Aces have confirmed the signing of Widnes forward Sam Wilde.

The former Warrington back-rower becomes the club’s sixth signing and follows in the footsteps of Vikings twins Jay and Ted Chapelhow in joining the new club.

Ottawa, give a big welcome to the latest addition to the Aces squad Sam Wilde @sam_wilde ! Sam, welcome to the Aces.🏉 #StandOnGuard #Ottawa #RugbyLeague pic.twitter.com/KQdjgiiJws — Ottawa Aces (@ottawaaces) August 11, 2020

“I am extremely happy to be signing for the Ottawa Aces, and to to be apart of the club from day 1.” Wilde said.

“It is a very exciting opportunity to be a part of something new, and to help build the club and the game of rugby league in a new city. I am really looking forward to meeting the rest of the squad and getting started, and then getting over to Ottawa to meet all of the fans over there as well!”