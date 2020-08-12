Ottawa announce capture of Widnes forward

   12/08/2020

Ottawa Aces have confirmed the signing of Widnes forward Sam Wilde.

The former Warrington back-rower becomes the club’s sixth signing and follows in the footsteps of Vikings twins Jay and Ted Chapelhow in joining the new club.

“I am extremely happy to be signing for the Ottawa Aces, and to to be apart of the club from day 1.” Wilde said.

“It is a very exciting opportunity to be a part of something new, and to help build the club and the game of rugby league in a new city. I am really looking forward to meeting the rest of the squad and getting started, and then getting over to Ottawa to meet all of the fans over there as well!”