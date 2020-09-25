Ottawa-bound duo head to Salford

Salford Red Devils have completed the signings of Olly Ashall-Bott and Tom Gilmore.

The former Widnes pair, who are currently contracted to London Broncos and Halifax respectively, have been training with Ian Watson’s side in recent weeks.

But the pair, who have both agreed to join Ottawa Aces next season, will now link up with the Red Devils on short-term loans to help bolster their squad for the run-in.

“We’re really pleased to be able to give Tom and Olly this opportunity,” Ian Blease said.

“They have already proved themselves capable of performing at the elite level and their professionalism since joining up with the squad for training has shown they deserve this chance.

“I would like to thank their agent for working with me to make these arrangements possible, as well as the staff at Halifax and London for their cooperation.”