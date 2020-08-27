Ottawa confirm Ashall-Bott capture

Ottawa Aces have completed the signing of London Broncos fullback Olly Ashall-Bott.

The 22-year-old becomes the latest player to join the Aces ahead of their inaugural campaign having started his career in Super League with Widnes.

Injuries hampered his time with the Vikings which resulted in a move to the Broncos.

“Olly’s signature is a great coup for the club,” said head coach Laurent Frayssinous.

“He’s got X-factor in him, he’s fast and agile and despite his young age, he has already played at the highest level.”

“I’m really looking forward to join the Ottawa Aces for next year,” Ashall-Bott added.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to meet all the players, staff and fans.”