Ottawa land former Salford and Widnes giant

Ottawa Aces have made their latest capture in the shape of powerhouse prop Adam Lawton.

The 6’7″ forward joins the club from League 1 rivals Newcastle Thunder.

A former Widnes player, Lawton went to Australia before moving to the amateur game.

But he returned to the professional scene and was quickly snapped up by Super League side Salford.

He’s now on his way to the Aces and he said: “After already speaking to Laurent a few times and a couple of the lads, I am excited to get on this journey, get things going and I can’t wait to get over to Ottawa and meet all the fans.”

Head coach Laurent Frayssinous added: “I am thrilled to be able to secure Adam Lawton’s services. It’s a massive coup for the club.”

“His physical attributes will bring to the team another dimension. His ability to break the defence is second to none. I look forward to working hard with him at the start of preseason.”