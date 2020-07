Ottawa will unveil their first-ever head coach on Thursday ahead of their inaugural year.

The Canadian club will hold a press conference at 3 PM to reveal their first man at the helm.

Former Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous has been heavily linked with the role for several months.

The Aces, founded by former Toronto Wolfpack man Eric Perez, are set to join League 1 next season.

They have yet to announce any players for their new team but are believed to be closing in on a number of signings.