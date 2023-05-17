Out-of-contract Jai Whitbread opens up on future amidst Super League struggles with Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have endured an immensely difficult 2023 Super League season so far.

With no wins from their opening 11 games with five nillings along the way, the West Yorkshire club sits rooted to the bottom of the ladder.

And with the May 1 deadline passing, meaning those out-of-contract at the end of the year can negotiate with other clubs, there has been speculation surrounding a number of Super League players already.

For Wakefield, they will be looking to keep hold of some of their best players, including Australian forward Jai Whitbread who has been in tremendous form since joining from Leigh back in 2022.

Always one to take the ball up and relieve other tired forwards, Whitbread leads by example. But, he is yet to think about his future, though has admitted that his end goal is to win competitions and silverware.

“No, I’ve not thought about my future, I’m just focusing on week to week,” Whitbread told League Express.

“That’s all I can focus on and putting in my best performances each week to help us win footy games.

“I think if any player said they didn’t want to win competitions they would be lying so I definitely want to win competitions and silverware. That’s definitely a goal of mine.”

Despite Wakefield’s considerably bad start to the 2023 Super League season, Whitbread has dismissed claims that the year has been written off.

“There is still a lot of footy left to be played so I’m not going to sit here and say the season is a write-off already,” Whitbread continued.

“There are still points up for grabs and we are working hard to get the results on the field. With that, you never know what can happen.”

The 25-year-old has played over 30 games for Wakefield since joining after starting his career with Gold Coast Titans in the NRL where he made 30 appearances.