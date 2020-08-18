Papa John’s partners up with Super League

Betfred Super League have struck up a deal with pizza firm Papa John’s.

The agreement will see players provided food while games remain behind Closed Doors. The company has already had advertising on advertising boards around the game as well as Super League’s online video content.

Chief Commercial Officer Rhodri Jones said: “It’s great to be partnering with Papa John’s during the behind closed doors period, and it’s important to be able to provide our players with the chance to refuel after a tough game.

“As we have seen since the restart, Betfred Super League games are getting faster and harder and I know the players are grateful when they see so many pizzas to choose from after a tough 80 minutes.”

Papa John’s Marketing Director Giles Codd added: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Betfred Super League this season.

“Ensuring the players and officials are fed safely post-match is paramount and our teams are well-drilled in safely delivering fresh, hot and tasty pizza after successfully adapting to the situation we find ourselves in during this global pandemic.”