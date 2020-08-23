Warrington Wolves playmaker offered to clubs

A number of Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of Dec Patton.

League Express understands the versatile Warrington playmaker has been offered to clubs for the rest of the season.

Patton’s future has been the subject of interest for months, with his contract at Warrington set to expire at the end of the season.

He hasn’t played a single game for the Wolves this season, with his only action coming in the Championship with the club’s dual-registration partner, Widnes.

The fact that he is available to make an immediate exit would appear to suggest the writing is on the wall when it comes to his Warrington future.

Patton, 25, has made 83 Super League appearances for the Wire, scoring eleven tries and kicking 101 goals.

His last appearance for the club came in their play-off defeat to Castleford last September, when he was moved to halfback following an injury to Blake Austin.

Where the future takes him remains unclear. Earlier this year, Wakefield halfback Danny Brough said a move away from the club would be in his best interests.

“I thought a year or two ago Dec Patton was a quality player,” Brough said.

“But now he seems to have gone under the radar and he’s a wasted talent there. He’s playing in the reserves and rotting.

“He’s got a tough decision; does he want to push on or wear a Warrington tracksuit?

“It’s a difficult decision but one he needs to make quickly; he can’t have three years under Widdop and Austin, it’s a tough gig.

“He has been helping Widnes out, but if there’s an opportunity he should be pushing to get a move to another Super League club and lead a team.”

