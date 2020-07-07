Pay cut disputes could prevent Super League return, warns Cooper

Only three of Super League’s twelve clubs have agreed to pay cut revisions with their players.

That’s according to Warrington Wolves forward Mike Cooper who said the debate has the potential to prevent Super League from returning.

League Express revealed on Sunday that some clubs had been forced to push back their return to training plans due to being unable to reach an agreement with their players.

Hull FC are thought to be one of the three clubs sorted after agreeing to pay their players in full from October, with 15% pay cuts until then.

That has resulted in players at other clubs pushing for the same deal but some clubs don’t believe they can financially support those cuts.

Warrington players rejected a proposal tabled by the club last week and other clubs are in similar positions.

“I think there are only three teams who have agreed what their pay is going to be,” Cooper said on the Micky & Woody Show.

“So they’re talking about us playing in two weeks and there are only three clubs that have agreed to return to training. As it stands right now, there is no competition.”

Meanwhile, League Express reported on Monday that Hull Kingston Rovers were some way off reaching an agreement with their players.

However, the Robins have yet to actually start discussions with their squad.