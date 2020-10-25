Pearson happy to see Grand Final come to Hull

Hull FC owner Adam Pearson is happy to see this year’s Grand Final coming to Hull’s KCOM Stadium on Friday 27 November (8.00pm), even if his club fails to make the cut for the play-offs.

Hull currently have a 50 per cent results percentage after 16 matches, and the maximum figure they can attain is 60 per cent if they win all four of their remaining matches.

That would probably mean that they would just miss out on the top four, unless the Catalans Dragons fail to play enough matches to qualify for the play-offs.

“It will be a good venue, secure and safe, and I think it’s good to be coming to Hull,” Pearson told League Express.

“It’s a shame that there won’t be a crowd, however, and we certainly need to get crowds back to the game as quickly as we can if we are to avoid continuing financial difficulties.”

Pearson was reluctant to speculate on who will be coaching Hull next season, despite the club having been linked in the media with Salford coach Ian Watson.

“There won’t be any appointment in the near future,” said Pearson.

“My priority at the moment is to get us through to the start of next season, whenever that is.”

Meanwhile the Hull Chairman rejects suggestions that he is adamantly opposed to the re-admission of Toronto Wolfpack to Super League next season.

The Wolfpack submitted their application for re-admission on Friday.

“I am completely open minded,” Pearson told League Express.

“I will decide whether or not to support their admission purely on the evidence before me.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.