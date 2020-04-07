Petition created to save rugby league clubs

A petition has been set up aimed at chancellor Rishi Sunak to help save rugby league.

Clubs across the game are facing a bleak future as a result of the coronavirus, which has suspended the season indefinitely.

The RFL have applied for government aid on behalf of the sport, with an answer set to arrive in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Hull MP Karl Turner has launched a petition, which already has over 1,500 signatures.

“Rugby league clubs have been the heart and soul of our communities since they were founded, many well over a century ago,” he said.

“But the impact of COVID-19 means they may not survive to have a future as rich as their past.

“At a time like this, when so many are suffering so much, rugby may not be the first thing on our minds – the health of our loved ones and those giving everything on the frontline to fight the virus will rightly come first.

“But when this crisis is over, and it will be, we need the game we love to still be there to return to. League teams, many of whom do not turn a regular profit, do not have the financial cushion to weather the storm, unlike some other sports clubs. If we lose these clubs, our towns and cities in the North lose a major part of their identity and we all lose forces for good in our communities.”

