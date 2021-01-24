Philbin signs extended Warrington contract

Warrington Wolves forward Joe Philbin has signed a contract extension keeping him at his hometown club until at least November 2024.

The 26-year-old is a product of Warrington’s Scholarship and Academy system. He has been at the Wolves since being 15 years old.

Philbin made his first-team debut in June 2014 and has since made 136 appearances in the first team, while also having represented Great Britain, England Knights and Ireland on the international stage. He was named last year in England coach Shaun Wane’s playing group to prepare for this year’s World Cup.

Speaking about his new deal, Philbin said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to sign a new contract with the club.

“Every single game in which I run out at the HJ I never take for granted. It makes it that little bit more special that I’ve been brought up in this town to now sign a long-term deal.

“I still see myself as one of the younger lads, but I’m getting older now at 26 and want to develop more into a leader around the boys. We’ve got a really exciting crop of young players coming through and it’s one of my jobs now to lead them into becoming better players.

“I want to continue bringing the best version of myself into training each day, to keep improving myself. If I do that and everyone has that mindset we’ll be successful.”

Warrington coach Steve Price added: “I’m delighted that Joe has signed a new long-term deal with his hometown club.

“He’s a very popular member of our playing squad and is held in high regard by all of his team-mates and coaches. He is continually growing as a player and as a leader within our football team.

“He’s one of our own, a local junior who came through our system and who loves the club. For him to commit his long-term future to Warrington is great for our town.

“There’s still plenty more to come from Joe and I’m looking forward to seeing his continued development in the years to come.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.