Player banned after testing positive for anabolic steroids

A Rochdale Hornets player has been banned for four years after failing a drugs test.

Andrew Lea has been handed the suspension after a sample found traces of anabolic steroids.

Drostanolone and trenbolone were found in his urine sample provided at a Hornets training session in January.

Lea admitted to taking a product called TTM, which contained the two substances. He said he had taken the product to improve his physical appearances.

As a result he has been banned until January 8th 2024.

Lea had joined Rochdale in December from NCL side Thatto Heath, who he had captained for three years. He was the Lancashire BARLA captain in 2019 and toured Fiji in 2018 with the Great Britain BARLA side.