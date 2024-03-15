Predicting the 2024 Championship table as new season gets underway

THE 2024 Champonship will get underway tonight as Wakefield Trinity host Bradford Bulls at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in Trinity’s first game in the second tier since 1998.

Wakefield were, of course, relegated from Super League at the end of 2023 and are odds on favourites to finish top and win the Championship Grand Final.

However, there are a number of other teams that will have their say in what promises to be a fascinating year. Here goes predicting the 2024 Championship table.

1. Wakefield Trinity

Can’t really start anywhere else with Daryl Powell appointed as head coach and a plethora of new signings such as Jermaine McGillvary, Lachlan Walmsley and Iain Thornley making Wakefield outright favourites.

2. Toulouse Olympique

They may have had a tough season in 2023, but Toulouse will be back with a bang in 2024 and looking to put pressure on Wakefield at the top. The recruitment of Ryan Rivett to replace Josh Ralph in the halves is a shrewd move and the French side still have Sylvain Houles at the helm.

3. Bradford Bulls

Bradford finished third in 2023 and they are being tipped to do the same in 2024. New faces such as Mitch Souter, Dan Okoro and Daniel Smith will help the Bulls get to the next level this season, but Wakefield and Toulouse could be too strong to finish in front of them.

4. Featherstone Rovers

A massive off-season of upheaval with over 20 players leaving Featherstone, Rovers are rebuilding under James Ford. New signings such as Paul Turner and Jayden Tanner will take time to bed in which could leave Featherstone behind the pack once they begin to gel.

5. Halifax Panthers

Almost always a regular in the play-offs, Halifax Panthers will be aiming for a top five spot once more under new head coach Liam Finn. Losing Simon Grix to Hull FC is a blow for the Panthers, but recruits in the shape of Greg Eden and Gareth Widdop will inevitably help Finn along the way.

6. Batley Bulldogs

Always fly under the radar yet they are almost always there or thereabouts come the end of the season. Batley will have a new head coach in the dugout in 2024 with Mark Moxon taking over from Craig Lingard at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium. However, that won’t disrupt them too much.

7. York Knights

York have been steadily building under head coach Andrew Henderson for a number of years and they have added Super League quality to the ranks for 2024 with Tom Nicholson-Watton, Tom Lineham and Richie Myler joining the club. The Knights are a Super League club in waiting in terms of facilities.

8. Sheffield Eagles

With Mark Aston still at the helm, anything can happen at Sheffield Eagles, but the teams around them look to have got even stronger for this season. The Eagles will always compete under Aston and so will not finish in the bottom four.

9. Doncaster

A baptism of fire for the promoted side, Doncaster have recruited well enough to ensure they will be safe from relegation. Reece Lyne, Suaia Matagi and Joe Lovodua are quite remarkable signings for a second-tier side whilst Richard Horne is another year full of experience.

10. Widnes Vikings

Widnes have failed to perform in recent seasons in the second tier and 2024 looks like history being repeated.

11. Barrow Raiders

Will scrape through against relegation just as they did so in 2023.

12. Swinton Lions

Will finish above Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven but new head coach Alan Kilshaw will ensure they survive in the Championship.

13. Dewsbury Rams

Dewsbury, unlike Doncaster, have not recruited too much for their season back in the second tier. Meanwhile, their coach that got them to the Championship, Liam Finn, has left for rivals Halifax. New boss Dale Ferguson has his work cut out to keep the Rams up after an easy season in League One in 2023.

14. Whitehaven

The club is facing payment problems to players with seven players still not being paid their wages in full whilst 1895 Cup defeats haven’t exactly inspired confidence.

