How should the Championship clubs approach the remainder of the season?

They should try to complete the full season, even if it means numerous midweek games behind closed doors, and preserve the right to promotion to Super League.

They should play a truncated season, including some games behind closed doors if necessary, and retain the right to promotion to Super League.

They should wait until they are able to play games in front of spectators and abandon the prospect of promotion this season.

They should accept that they are unlikely to play in front of crowds for the remainder of the year and they should abandon the season, starting again in 2021.

They should accept that they are unlikely to play in front of crowds for the remainder of the year and they should suspend the current season and return to it next year from where it left off in 2020.