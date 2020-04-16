QUIZ – Can you name each Challenge Cup finalist? Daniel Hunt April 16, 2020 Here’s another quiz to test your knowledge on the prestigious Challenge Cup, which has ran almost every year since 1896. Can you name the 31 Challenge Cup finalists in five minutes? Have a go! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)