QUIZ: Can you name the players from the iconic 1987 Challenge Cup Final?

Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final will see a repeat of one of the most memorable Challenge Cup Finals.

In 1987, John Pendlebury’s drop-goal secured Halifax a 19-18 victory over St Helens, which has proven to be Fax’s most recent Wembley victory.

However, the match is remembered for Pendlebury’s astonishing try-saving tackle to prevent Saints ace Mark Elia scoring a certain try to move the Red Vee into a winning position.

Ahead of the semi-final, we’re testing your knowledge by asking you to name as many players (and the coaches) as possible from that game.

You have ten minutes!



