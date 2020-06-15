The RFL has suggested that it may recommend the abolition of scrums for the rest of the 2020 season to reduce the chances of players being infected by the Covid-19 virus. What is your response to that suggestion?

The season shouldn't begin again if there is any chance of the Covid-19 virus being spread, regardless of whether scrums are retained.

Given that players would be in contact with each other for 80 minutes during a game, the additional risk of having scrums doesn't seem significant.

I would accept the experts' advice and support the removal of scrums for the rest of the season, but I would bring them back in 2021.

I would support the RFL in getting rid of scrums, and I would support their complete abolition, both in 2020 and in the future.