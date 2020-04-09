QUIZ: Super League’s nine two-club Grand Final winners

We’ve had 21 Grand Finals, and yet we’ve still only got four winners engraved on the trophy.

So for any poor player that hasn’t played for Bradford, Leeds, St Helens or Wigan during their career, a Grand Final winners ring will have eluded them.

But there are a lucky few who have played for more than one of the aforementioned quartet, and above that, managed to win at Old Trafford donning the club colours of more than one club.

Nine have done it total, but can you name them? You have nine minutes!



