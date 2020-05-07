QUIZ – England’s Golden Boot winners Matthew Shaw May 7, 2020 Only five English players in history have won the Golden Boot. Can you name them? You have ten minutes! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)