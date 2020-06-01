Quiz | Name these former Super League players Total Rugby League June 1, 2020 How well do you remember Super League in the late 00s and early 10s? Can you remember who these players are? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)