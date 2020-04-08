Quiz – Super League stat leaders Matthew Shaw April 8, 2020 Our daily quiz tests your knowledge of the Super League season so far. Name the leaders of the following categories, good luck! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)