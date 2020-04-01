League Express is hoping to continue to publish every week during the coming weeks of the coronavirus lockdown. In that case what features and stories would you most like to read in future editions of League Express?

Stories of players and the way they are dealing with the shutdown

Interviews with clubs about how they are dealing with the current crisis

Historical features that focus on big matches of the past

Interviews with leading officials from Rugby League

More light hearted material, including Rugby League quizzes