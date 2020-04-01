QUIZ – The last 50 Super League debutants Matthew Shaw April 1, 2020 Our latest quiz tests your recent knowledge of Super League. How many of the last 50 players to make their Super League debut can you name? Get going! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)