QUIZ | The NRL season so far Total Rugby League 22/06/2020 Without domestic Rugby League in this country, the NRL has attracted much more attention from Super League fans than usual. Been paying attention? Found out in this quick quiz. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)MoreClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)