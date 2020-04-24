QUIZ | Wigan comeback shocks Warrington in 2013 Grand Final

We look back at a classic encounter between the two sides in the 2013 Grand Final.

Warrington found themselves 16-6 up at the break thanks to tries from Joel Monaghan, Simon Grix and Ben Westwood.

But Wigan came roaring back in the second half, winning it 24-0. Michael McIlorum, Josh Charnley, Blake Green, the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner, and Pat Richards scored for Wigan to lead them to a 30-16 victory.

Can you name the sides that played that day…we’ve given you plenty of clues already! We’ll also give you their initials and their current club. See how many you can remember.



