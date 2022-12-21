Ranking the biggest ten derbies in rugby league with Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors among those represented

AH yes the good old derby debate, getting it out of the way early.

There’s no doubt that perhaps fans of every club in rugby league believe they have the greatest derby with their nearest rival.

That being said, some rivalries and derbies do stick out more for their unbridled passion, grit and downright tense atmosphere being played in a cauldron of full stadiums.

Here are ten of the best.

10. Workington Town vs Whitehaven

You can’t beat a Cumbrian derby for grit and pure passion – usually in a mud-filled bath – and Workington and Whitehaven certainly tick that box. The two teams enjoyed a recent revival of the clash following the former’s promotion from League One for the 2022 Championship season, however, Town were relegated after just one year. That being said, the traditional derby feel has never been lost.

9. Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

It’s a derby that has so far been played for just three seasons in the summer era considering Leigh’s yo-yo status between the top flight and the Championship. However, the rivalry may have a different feel to it next season with the Leopards’ new brand and spending power giving 2023 a chance to showcase the club’s Super League credentials.

8. Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams

It’s a shame that the so-called ‘Heavy Woollen Derby’ – which originates from the towns’ importance in the wool trade in the 19th and 20th centuries – will not be on show in 2023. Dewsbury’s relegation from the Championship means next season will miss one of the best and oldest rivalries in rugby league. That being said, the Rams are hoping to bounce straight back which would ensure a clash in 2024.

7. Castleford Tigers vs Featherstone Rovers

You have to go back to before the summer game into creation in 1996 to witness a top-flight clash between Castleford and Featherstone. Despite that, the rivalry between the two clubs is as strong as ever with Rovers fans still motivated by the 2012 Challenge Cup shock against the Tigers. Some Featherstone fans also feel hard done by from the fact that Rovers were excluded from the first ever Super League whilst Castleford were included.

6. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

In recent seasons, the Castleford-Leeds derby has taken on a new dimension considering both teams are now actively vying for a play-off place. Under Daryl Powell, the Tigers managed to embellish a state of dominance over their big-city rivals with eight wins on the spin – until, of course, that 2017 Grand Final. Since Powell’s departure, Leeds have enjoyed a resurgence particularly under Rohan Smith.

5. Warrington Wolves vs Widnes Vikings

The only Cheshire derby that made it into Super League, Warrington and Widnes games were often full of expectation and brutality. With the Vikings relegated in 2018, however, this rivalry has seemingly gone quiet with the Wolves left without a noisy neighbour ever since. Under John Kear, who knows, Widnes could yet build for Super League once more.

4. Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity

It’s certainly been a game that gets highlighted between both sets of fans when the Super League fixtures are announced, but the Castleford-Wakefield derby took on a different dimension in 2023 as Trinity finally ended the Tigers’ incredible winning run against them. In fact, Wakefield beat their bitter rivals for the first time in 18 games with much anticipation already garnered for 2023.

3. Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls

Always one of the most intense derby games in the early Super League days, the Leeds-Bradford rivalry is currently simmering away quite a way under the surface at present. With Bradford getting relegated from the top flight in the mid-2010s, the Rhinos have lost their biggest derby fixture, but the Bulls have been building nicely for 2023. Could this dream derby return in 2024?

2. Hull FC vs Hull KR

Of course, both sets of Hull fans will be crying out for the FC-KR derby to be number one. The acute hatred that can often split families is remarkable whilst full crowds are expected at both the MKM Stadium and Craven Park. The only reason why it is not rated at number one is the fact that the derbies don’t tend to take place in a trophy-winning atmosphere as the first-place derby on this list does.

1. St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

The original ‘Derby’ game as coined all those years ago, St Helens and Wigan clashes are breathtaking. Fighting in major finals, the fixtures between these two usually have that little bit of added tension and fuel to the fire, knowing that a trophy could well be at stake at the end of the 80 minutes. It’s no surprise also that Saints and Wigan games draw in some of the biggest attendances ever seen in the summer game.