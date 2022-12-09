Ranking the five best UK-based rugby league and Super League pundits including ex-Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors stars

BEING a sports pundit is a difficult task.

Always being in the public eye, the knowledge and understanding of their respective games must be through the roof.

That being said, a number of pundits have continued to be at the top of their industry in recent years with a new crop of illuminating and charismatic speakers coming through.

Here are the five best pundits:

5. Andrew Henderson

Though now head coach of York, Andrew Henderson was an active pundit on Premier Sports during 2022 – and boy was he impressive. The passion for rugby league runs deep through Henderson’s veins with his enthusiasm for the sport evident in the way he speaks and acts about the game. Always one to answer the difficult questions given to him, Henderson is not shy about getting his point across with an honesty that is always good to see and hear.

4. Brian Carney

Having taken over the role as host of Sky Sports following the exit of Eddie Hemmings and Mike ‘Stevo’ Stevenson, it’s fair to say that Brian Carney has excelled. Not only does the former Ireland international ask the difficult questions to fellow pundits as well as guests, Carney summarises and analyses games in an intuitive manner, leaving viewers with a good knowledge of what lessons could be learned from a particular fixture.

3. Leon Pryce

First appearing on Premier Sports in 2022, Leon Pryce wowed viewers with his incredible knowledge and understanding of rugby league as he consistently walked through in-game plays and structures. To have been such a good halfback in his time in Super League, it is clear that Pryce needed to study the game and that has spilled over into his punditry skills, becoming an intense analyser which helps ordinary people understand rugby league.

2. Kevin Brown

It always helps if you are entertaining as well as insightful as a pundit and Kevin Brown is both. Known for his witty one-liners as well as his extensive knowledge of rugby league, Brown has been a breath of fresh air in recent years since being used as a BBC pundit as well as on Premier Sports to cover the Championship. It’s no surprise that the former Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves halfback has been used extensively on Sky Sports too. Just 38 years of age, Brown will be around for a long time in punditry.

1. Jamie Peacock

Is there anyone more insightful than Jamie Peacock in the game of rugby league? Always a regular on the BBC – and is there any wonder why? The former Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls hero won everything as a player, but it’s always different to turn that into being a good pundit. However, Peacock speaks with eloquence and passion which makes it obvious as to why he was so successful as a player. A regular during the recent Rugby League World Cup, the 44-year-old delivered some brilliant pieces of judgement and observations.