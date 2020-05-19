Ratu Naulago to make rugby union switch

Hull FC speedster Ratu Naulago will leave the club at the end of the season after signing for a rugby union club.

The winger has been a sensation after being unearthed by the Black and Whites while playing for the British Army rugby 7s team last year.

He signed his first professional contract with the club and has scored 17 tries in 26 games since, including a number of spectacular long-range efforts.

His departure is a blow not only for Hull, but also Super League, with Naulago solidifying himself as one of the most exciting players in the competition.

“I would like to thank Hull FC for the opportunity they gave me in professional rugby,” the 28-year-old said.

“I will always be thankful for that. I have loved my time here, everyone at the club has made me feel very welcome.

“I hadn’t considered playing anywhere else in rugby league. I have too much respect for the club and for what they have done for me, so leaving for another Super League team was never an option.

“This opportunity in rugby union will allow me to move back home to my wife and close friends which is really important to me. It has been a very difficult decision but it is a new challenge I am really looking forward to.”

“I am fully committed to the club for the rest of this season when we do get back playing and I am determined to do my best for the team to finish on a high, it would be fantastic to try and win something with the club.

“I would also like to thank the Army for their continued support with my rugby career which I’m extremely grateful for.”