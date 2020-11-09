Readers call for unification of Super League and the RFL

League Express Readers have called for Super League (Europe) and the RFL to unify once again.

The Super League clubs decided to reject Toronto Wolfpack’s application to rejoin the league in 2021 and are now welcoming applications from other clubs for the vacant position. But in last week’s League Express Readers’ Poll 70 percent of the readers thought the amalgamation should happen immediately between Super League and the governing body.

16 percent thought Super League should retain its independence while 11 percent wanted to see the result of the negotiations with broadcasters before making a decision.

Three percent would like the two bodies to join together after the World Cup next year.

