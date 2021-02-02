RFL announces new Inclusion Board

The Rugby Football League has announced a new ‘Inclusion Board’ to further the cause of diversity and non-discrimination in the sport.

The board has been established as part of a game-wide commitment to diversity, inclusion, and anti-discrimination campaigning, which was announced last Autumn.

Its members are drawn from a wide range of backgrouhnds, such as education, media, business and retail, and include a player, Michael Lawrence of Huddersfield Giants (pictured), and Alex Simmons, formerly of Rugby AM and currently head of diversity with the Leeds-based Inter-Marketing Agency.

The new board is intended to oversee progress against TACKLE IT – Rugby League versus Discrimination, the action plan that sets out how Rugby League hopes to extend its reach and appeal, diversify its talent pool, improve its culture and actively deal with discrimination.

RFL Chair Simon Johnson says: “Through TACKLE IT the whole game has made a commitment to meet discrimination head on and break down any barriers to involvement in Rugby League. The new Inclusion Board members can help make sure this happens and I am delighted to welcome them to the RFL. They are all enthusiastic champions of diversity, inclusion, equality and anti-discrimination campaigning, and will be a tremendous asset to our sport both as individuals and as a group.

“TACKLE IT is an action plan developed by the game, for the game – the result of listening and learning from people across Rugby League. Their insight, honesty and commitment got us to this point, from here on it’s down to all of us to deliver.

“I’ve been asked ‘what does success look like?’. It is a game that is fully representative of its communities, and where we make the most of the immense talent, passion, skills and experience which exists. This work complements, and accelerates, our work on the gender balance in our sport, and LGBQT and disability inclusion.”

Inclusion Board members are:

Mr Aaqil Ahmed – Media Consultant

Ms Aisha Suleiman – Education Programme Manager, Amazon Web Services; Chair and Executive Board Lead, Amazon Black Employee Network

Mr Alex Simmons – Alex Simmons, formerly of Rugby AM and currently head of diversity with In Diverse Company and Operations Director for Jamaica men’s Rugby League team .Mr Chris Gibbons – Director, Inside Inclusion

Mr John Hughes – Director of Partnerships and Communities, Community Integrated Care

Mr Michael Lawrence – Professional Rugby League player, Huddersfield Giants

Ms Nikunj Upadhyay – Group Head of Inclusion and Diversity, Wates Group

Dr Rimla Akhtar MBE – RFL Non-Executive Director and Inclusion Board Chair

The RFL received a high volume of expressions of interest in board member positions. Members are expected to:

reflect, collectively, the diversity of people involved in Rugby League;

be influential and respected for championing Inclusion, Equality and Anti-Discrimination in the wider world;

act as advocates for the RFL and Rugby League’s Inclusion, Equality and Anti-Discrimination work;

bring together, collectively, experience from across the professional and grassroots game, including the application of successful interventions;

be strategic and visionary, with the capacity to guide practical implementation; and

be able to challenge and provide constructive guidance to the RFL and Rugby League on inclusion, equality and anti-discrimination.

The board will meet four times a year. Members will serve two-year terms, after which they will be eligible for reappointment.