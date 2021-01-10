RFL considers return of scrums

The potential return of scrums will be considered next week ahead of the start of the new season.

A rules committee meeting will take place on January 20th, when scrums are set to be brought into the discussion.

They were abolished last season on the recommendation of medical experts due to the extended close contact they bring by their very nature.

With Covid-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the country, and the safety of players remaining paramount, there’s a strong suggestion that they could remain out of the game in 2021.

Rugby union has continued to operate with scrums, but fixtures have been postponed frequently because of Covid cases across clubs.

With Super League needing to keep postponements at a minimum to honour their broadcast deal with Sky, any rule changes will be considered with safety as a priority.

