RFL defers decision on Autumn tournament

The status of the RFL’s Autumn competition should be clear by the end of the week after the five interested Championship and League 1 clubs met with the RFL last week.

Barrow, Batley, Bradford, Dewsbury and Leigh all met to determine whether it is realistic for the competition to take place.

The RFL had initially drawn up a 16-team format for the event, but the limited interest has left clubs going back to the drawing board.

Bradford and Leigh are thought to be particularly keen on playing again this season one way or another and, despite the low turnout, there is still a drive to get games back up and running in some form.

When contacted by League Express, an RFL spokesman said: “Initial discussions were held with the five Betfred Championship/League 1 clubs who have expressed a firm interest in playing in a one-off competition this autumn, to discuss the options and logistical issues. We hope to be able to make a final announcement next week.”

