RFL introduce points-based system for radical disciplinary overhaul

THE RFL has introduced a points-based system in a radical overhaul of the disciplinary.

The new system is that players are only sanctioned when they reach a set number of points. Therefore, if a player were to be charged with on-field misconduct, they would not instantly receive a sanction as is currently the case.

Charge grades are now allocated points which players will accumulate and will be rescinded after a period, so they do not remain on a players record – akin to a UK Driving License.

However, the governing body itself has not announced the new system, but rather Keighley Cougars after the West Yorkshire club revealed that forward Brad England had been issues with a Grade D charge of Reckless Physical Contact with a Match Official.

That charge came from Keighley’s heavy loss to Bradford Bulls last month, with the Cougars revealing England received 12 points to his disciplinary record.

Including the Penalty Points accrued for this charge, England’s total Penalty Points is 18, which are carried over from the previous disciplinary system. Accordingly, the penalty notice imposed was a three-match one.

In the same game Elliott Cousins received three penalty points for a Grade B offence – Dangerous Contact, which resulted in his sin-binning in the first-half against Bradford.

Points are allocated as followed:

Grade A – 1 point

Grade B – 3 points

Grade C – 5 points

Grade D – 12 points

Grade E – Refer to Tribunal

The points tariff is as follows:

0-2 No further action

3-5 Fine

6-8 1 match suspension

9-11 1 match suspension and a fine

12-14 2 match suspension

15-17 2 match suspension and a fine

18-20 3 match suspension

21-23 3 match suspension and a fine

24-26 4 match suspension

27-29 4 match suspension and a fine

30-32 5 match suspension

33-35 5 match suspension and a fine

36-38 6 match suspension and a fine

39-41 7 match suspension and a fine

42-44 8 match suspension and a fine

45-47 9 match suspension and a fine

48-50 10 match suspension and a fine

51-53 11 match suspension and a fine

54 + 12 match suspension plus and a fine

Where players reach 24 points or more, they will automatically be referred to the Operational Rules Tribunal to determine the appropriate sanction which can range from match suspension (s), points allocation to a players record and/or monetary fines.

Similarly, where players commit a Grade E offence and are automatically referred to the Tribunal, the Operational Rules Tribunal are to determine the appropriate sanction which can range from match suspension(s), points allocation to a players record and/or monetary fines.

There are some aggravating and mitigating factors in the new system:

Where an opponent is removed from the field of play and unable to return because of charged misconduct will constitute an additional three points being allocated to that player disciplinary record.

Where a player is charged with on field misconduct but has been dismissed in the first half will constitute a removal of two points from a player’s disciplinary record.

Where a player is charged with on field misconduct but has been dismissed in the second half will constitute a removal of one point from a player’s disciplinary record.

In the unlikely event that a player does not have enough points on their disciplinary should points be removed, for example where a player is charged with a Grade A offence (one disciplinary point) but was dismissed in the first-half (removal of two disciplinary points) and they have zero disciplinary points on their disciplinary record, their disciplinary record will restart at zero disciplinary points on their disciplinary record.

Under the new system, should a club or player fail in respect of a challenge to a Grade A to D charge at an Operational Rules Tribunal hearing, then five points will automatically be added to the points allocated to the initial charge of on-field misconduct and any resulting tariff imposed.

For example, if a player receives a Grade A offence and is issued with one point on top of his current record of zero points and decides to challenge the imposition of the Penalty Notice and fails in their challenge, then the player will receive an additional five points meaning they have six points and will receive a one-match suspension as per the points tariff.

The RFL feels that this is a reasonable and proportionate measure to deter Players and Clubs from advancing challenges in certain circumstances.

A player’s points would be removed 12 months after the date that the charge came into effect.