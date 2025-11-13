RFL responds to claims over unpaid wages by North Wales Crusaders

THE RFL has responded to claims that North Wales Crusaders owe a number of players wages.

Former Crusaders halfback Jamie Dallimore has been a vocal presence on social media over the past few weeks after claiming that the Welsh club’s former players are still waiting on contract money and match payments.

Dallimore, who has now signed for Rochdale Hornets for the 2026 Championship season, made 14 appearances for the Crusaders in 2025 after returning from his doping ban.

The 37-year-old helped the Welsh club secure the League One title in emphatic fashion, but it’s fair to say that the split between the two parties has been less than civil.

On November 7th, Dallimore originally posted on X: “Still some lads no wages received for October @NWCrusadersRL despite the promises from the owners and new players being signed whats the excuses @arun_watkins17 now? Excuses about bonuses and staff still due @TheRFL when will you start to support the players and stop ignoring it.”

Now, a week later, the 37-year-old has continued to take to social media to document some players’ alleged struggles over pay.

After being witness to the unfolding events on social media, League Express contacted the RFL for comment over the situaiton.

In response, League Express was told by an RFL spokesperson: “The RFL are following the regulatory framework and using any available powers to urge the club to settle its debts.”