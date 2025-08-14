RFL responds to outgoing Salford Red Devils chief’s claim of alleged suggestion “she sleep with an individual from the RFL”

THE RFL has responded to outgoing Salford Red Devils COO Claire Bradbury’s allegation that the new owners “suggested she sleep with an individual from the RFL” to “smooth over” Salford’s financial position.

On Bradbury’s LinkedIn, she posted: “I debated whether to post this, however, with what has been happening at Salford Red Devils, I think it is too important to say nothing.

“It’s with huge sadness that earlier this week I resigned from my role as COO. What was a dream job I’d worked so hard for and such a proud moment in my career, is one I can no longer do

“I hope no other Club experiences what we have been through this year…”

However, in a longer post, Bradbury shared her experiences of what she claims to have been “misogynistic, inappropriate language” from the club’s new owners.

Bradbury went further, alleging that this language formed into a ‘suggestion’ that she sleep with someone from the RFL in order to “smooth things over” and that she remained quiet about the issue because she wanted Salford to succeed.

Now, when approached for comment by League Express, the RFL responded: “Any language and suggestion of this kind is clearly offensive and unacceptable.”