RFL still unsure on Autumn competition

A decision on the RFL’s Autumn competition has yet to be made as the governing body considers its options for the event.

Just four clubs remain interested in joining the competition, meaning the RFL’s original 16-team format for the competition is no longer feasible.

As a result, they, as well as the clubs, have gone back to the drawing board and are now trying to find a way for the clubs to still get on the field.

League Express understands one suggestion being considered is pushing the tournament back to a later date, which could plausibly see it used as a pre-season event for the 2021 season.

However, a number of alternatives are being considered, which has resulted in a decision not yet being made.

Barrow, Batley, Bradford and Dewsbury are the four clubs that have expressed an interest in the competition.

Leigh initially declared an interest, but have now decided to focus on next season.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.