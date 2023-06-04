RFL targeted following kit farce at Featherstone Rovers-Barrow Raiders clash

A kit farce has taken place at the Millennium Stadium with Featherstone Rovers hosting the Barrow Raiders.

Both teams turned up in blue and white strips with both Rovers and the Raiders wearing white shorts.

Just taking the piss at this point with these kits @TheRFL @andrewfoster101 pic.twitter.com/tar31VWoyG — The Flatcappers🧢 (@DaysFev) June 4, 2023

The RFL laws of the game state that “the colours of the jerseys worn by competing teams shall be easily distinguishable”.

That being said, events such as Round One of Super League when Castleford Tigers travelled to Hull FC with kits that clashed, have occurred with a spokesman for the governing body saying at the time: “RFL directives are based on images supplied by the clubs during pre-season.

“In this case, the shorts and socks offered a contrast but we agree that the shirt contrast was insufficient.

“We are reviewing kit directives for the remainder of the season and also looking to review the overall process of submitting kit designs.”